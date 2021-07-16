Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

ATRS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.22. 6,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 843,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $712.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18. Antares Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 150,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 44,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 432,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

