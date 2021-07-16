Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Equities researchers at Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ATRS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Antares Pharma in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Antares Pharma stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.18.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $42.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,905.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 662.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,476 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 407,915 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $4,643,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 63.5% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

