Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.97 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.