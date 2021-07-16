Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th.
Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $9.97 on Friday. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Jonestrading cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.
About Antero Midstream
Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.
