Anyswap (ANY) Price Down 31.4% This Week

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Anyswap has a market capitalization of $24.62 million and $1.22 million worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anyswap coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00004199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 31.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00101156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00144222 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,413.06 or 0.99875530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Anyswap Coin Profile

Anyswap’s launch date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

