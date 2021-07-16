Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.06 and last traded at $84.06. 2,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 645,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.

Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

