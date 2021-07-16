Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.06 and last traded at $84.06. 2,216 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 645,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.05.
Separately, Colliers Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.
The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55.
In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 147,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Medical by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Medical by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the first quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
