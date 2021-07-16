Apollon Price Tops $0.0001 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollon has a market capitalization of $18,936.53 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollon has traded up 90.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Apollon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

