AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $404,387,000 after purchasing an additional 216,928 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AppFolio by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of AppFolio from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

AppFolio stock opened at $134.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.10. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.22 and a 12 month high of $186.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.88.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total value of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

