AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Down 4.4%

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) shares were down 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.24 and last traded at $60.64. Approximately 1,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 912,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.43.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut AppLovin from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.84.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi acquired 100,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.72 per share, with a total value of $6,172,000.00. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas bought 16,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.23 per share, with a total value of $999,980.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,882,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582,380.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 132,085 shares of company stock valued at $8,064,290. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AppLovin (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

