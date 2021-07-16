APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Short Interest Update

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 71.0% from the June 15th total of 198,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,547,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. APT Systems has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.03.

Get APT Systems alerts:

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc creates stock trading platforms, financial apps, and visualization solutions for charting the financial markets. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.