Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV opened at $153.59 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.58.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

