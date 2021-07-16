APY.Finance Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 16th. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and approximately $410,224.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00037842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00101045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00144757 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,361.46 or 1.00035585 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

APY.Finance Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,377,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.