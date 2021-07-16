Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.67.

AQST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,305,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 39,093 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. Aquestive Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

