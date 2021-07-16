Arbidex (ABX) Price Reaches $0.0143 on Top Exchanges

Arbidex (CURRENCY:ABX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 16th. One Arbidex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Arbidex has a market cap of $290,296.81 and approximately $100,185.00 worth of Arbidex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arbidex has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048541 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.35 or 0.00804788 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About Arbidex

Arbidex is a coin. Arbidex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,354,622 coins. The official website for Arbidex is www.arbidex.uk.com . Arbidex’s official message board is medium.com/@arbidexpromo . Arbidex’s official Twitter account is @ArbidexToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbidex is a trading platform that connects major exchanges within a single-window interface. Arbidex is connected to the exchanges using an API interface, receiving and analyzing up-to-date data: it scans asset prices on each particular exchange in real-time. Arbidex allows users to trade via one platform account across all the exchanges at one time. This is done through Arbidex’s corporate accounts that are used directly for trading on specific exchanges. The use of corporate accounts also offers users an additional advantage – reduced trading commissions: the minimum fees are 0.05% for “ultimate” users. “

Arbidex Coin Trading

