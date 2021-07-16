ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $1.35 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33.
About ARC Group Worldwide
