ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) Short Interest Update

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARCW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARCW opened at $1.35 on Friday. ARC Group Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.33.

About ARC Group Worldwide

ARC Group Worldwide, Inc provides metal injection molding components in the United States and internationally. The company also offers plastic injection molding and tooling products. It serves aerospace, automotive, defense, medical, and other industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Deland, Florida.

