Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ARQT opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.30. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 862,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,206,548.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,445 shares of company stock valued at $605,701 in the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 545.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

