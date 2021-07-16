Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.13.

ACRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 370.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $702.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 66.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

