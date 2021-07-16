Ares Protocol (ARES) Price Tops $0.0517 on Exchanges

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $746,763.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ares Protocol has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,672,936 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

