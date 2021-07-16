Argon Price Hits $0.0418 on Top Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Argon has a total market cap of $2.90 million and $60,286.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00146367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.78 or 0.99828611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 78,633,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,419,492 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

