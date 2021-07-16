Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Up 83.1% in June

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,591,100 shares, an increase of 83.1% from the June 15th total of 869,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 225,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ARNGF opened at $2.48 on Friday. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Argonaut Gold from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

