Ariel Hurley Sells 3,055 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $290,225.00.
Shares of BPMC opened at $81.28 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45.
Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Blueprint Medicines Company Profile
Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.
Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.