Ariel Hurley Sells 3,055 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider Ariel Hurley sold 3,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $290,225.00.

Shares of BPMC opened at $81.28 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.45.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.07.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.