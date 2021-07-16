Arion Market Cap Tops $31,241.99 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. One Arion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Arion has a market cap of $31,241.99 and $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00039333 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00109203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00148344 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,334.24 or 1.00243143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,272,159 coins. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.