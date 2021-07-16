Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCAQU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stratim Cloud Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000.

Get Stratim Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCAQU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Stratim Cloud Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratim Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.