Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 395,000 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VOSOU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 395,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOSOU. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,380,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,150,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,929,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,437,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Virtuoso Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,465,000.

OTCMKTS:VOSOU opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.40. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

