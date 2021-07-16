Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Shares in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 161,566 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSII. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $17,040,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $8,223,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in FS Development Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $3,984,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Development Corp. II alerts:

Shares of FS Development Corp. II stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. FS Development Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Development Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Development Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.