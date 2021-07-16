Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 300,000 Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,945,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $3,956,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,967,000.

NASDAQ:ATSPU opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

