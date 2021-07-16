Aristeia Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Aristeia Capital LLC cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,588 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 109,227 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 30.2% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 25,049 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,861 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 1,346.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,739 shares of the airline’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 163,590 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 230.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $2,807,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

LUV opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.37. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

