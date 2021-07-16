Aristeia Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)

Aristeia Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) by 93.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362,222 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Ajax I worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $22,213,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $19,734,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $19,364,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $16,395,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Ajax I in the first quarter valued at about $5,130,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ajax I alerts:

NYSE AJAX opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Ajax I has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.