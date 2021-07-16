Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $1.89 Million in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTOCU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $741,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000.

DTOCU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95.

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

