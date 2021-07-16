Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $12,438,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $3,237,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger during the first quarter worth approximately $736,000.

Shares of GAMCU opened at $9.95 on Friday. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

