Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 229,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 1.79% of Vistas Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

VMAC opened at $9.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $11.12.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

