Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Alpha SPAC (NASDAQ:OMEG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 251,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.76% of Omega Alpha SPAC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMEG. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Omega Alpha SPAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMEG opened at $9.90 on Friday. Omega Alpha SPAC has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89.

Omega Alpha SPAC focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

