Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.59 Million in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 1.83% of Motion Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOTN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,965,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,940,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,159,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,265,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,130,000. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motion Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $11.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Motion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intends to focus on the vehicle industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software and cloud solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and mobile asset management applications.

