Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $2.96 Million in Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,955,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,315,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,896,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $788,000.

Get Progress Acquisition alerts:

Progress Acquisition stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. Progress Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.