Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3.96 Million in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:ABGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned about 2.38% of ABG Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $415,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ABG Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth $75,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $717,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $1,187,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ABG Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get ABG Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

NASDAQ:ABGI opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90. ABG Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

ABG Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABG Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.