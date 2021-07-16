Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $3 Million in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 1.45% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,991,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,500,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAQ opened at $9.88 on Friday. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.48 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.83.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

