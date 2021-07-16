Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.23 Million in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 419,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospector Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Prospector Capital stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $12.13.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

