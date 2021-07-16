Aristeia Capital LLC Invests $4.35 Million in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 436,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEPWU. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS OEPWU opened at $10.01 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

