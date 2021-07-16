Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New $1.92 Million Investment in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Acies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 192,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.72% of Acies Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $188,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACAC. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

ACAC opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11. Acies Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.87 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

About Acies Acquisition

Acies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Manhattan Beach, California.

