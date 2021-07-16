Aristeia Capital LLC Makes New Investment in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EUSGU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $248,000.

EUSGU opened at $10.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

