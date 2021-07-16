Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AKICU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 472,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sports Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $668,000.

Shares of Sports Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

Sports Ventures Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Bal Harbour, Florida.

