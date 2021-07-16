Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,456,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,482,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $972,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Shares of TZPSU stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

