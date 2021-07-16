Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 198,867 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 198,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000.

FMIVU opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

