Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 303,357 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 303,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,009,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.73% of Hudson Executive Investment at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HEC. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEC opened at $5.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.12. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

