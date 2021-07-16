Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 397,477 Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 397,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 26.50% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $791,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $978,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 211,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

