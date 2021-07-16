Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 42,700 Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $2,926,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,545,230.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 22,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,257,196.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,126,063 shares of company stock valued at $488,616,951 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

