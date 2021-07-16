Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 450,000 SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $338,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.99.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

