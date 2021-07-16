Aristeia Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 46,600 Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,600 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Groupon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $703,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $2,658,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Groupon by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,871 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $18,499,000 after buying an additional 95,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Groupon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRPN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Groupon in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.44.

NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.03. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.