Aristeia Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC reduced its stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,904 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

NYSE CTAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.