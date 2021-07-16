Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 1,043,951 Shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Aristeia Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) by 73.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,951 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Vy Global Growth worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $20,240,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $12,243,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vy Global Growth by 35.6% in the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,448 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vy Global Growth by 286.3% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 695,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 515,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vy Global Growth in the first quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

VYGG opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99. Vy Global Growth has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

