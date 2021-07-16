Aristeia Capital LLC Sells 538,066 Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Aristeia Capital LLC lowered its position in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,066 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Supernova Partners Acquisition worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNV. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 216.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 1,073,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after acquiring an additional 734,483 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,555,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition by 444.7% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 252,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 206,144 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.92. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

